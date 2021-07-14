CNH Partners LLC Has $28.70 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,736 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,267. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

