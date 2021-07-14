CNH Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $28,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.86. 5,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.