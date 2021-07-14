CNH Partners LLC Sells 37,032 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 0.8% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $22,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AJRD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

