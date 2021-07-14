CNH Partners LLC Sells 49,857 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the period. Just Eat Takeaway.com comprises approximately 0.8% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,977. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

