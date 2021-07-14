CNH Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,028 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 1.1% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. 1,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

