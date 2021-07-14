Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CHEOY opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35.
About Cochlear
