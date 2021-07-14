Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Cognex worth $272,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,491. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

