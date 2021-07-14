Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Coherent alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.