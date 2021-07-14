Coherent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

