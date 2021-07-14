Coin Artist Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $529,672.33 and approximately $5,056.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

