CoinUs Price Down 98.7% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 98.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $107,077.71 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 98.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006301 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

