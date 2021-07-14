Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $353,172.88 and approximately $32.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.82 or 0.01431218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00405635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

