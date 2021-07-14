Commerzbank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €125.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €80.74 ($94.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 386.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.55. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

