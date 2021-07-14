Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.58 ($6.56). 2,508,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.27. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

