Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.58 ($6.56). 2,508,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

