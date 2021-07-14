Comparing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.22 $22.12 million N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.75 $202.03 million $1.42 34.30

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 16.24% 13.02% 1.20% First Financial Bankshares 43.24% 13.55% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&F Financial and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.88%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located one each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, and York, as well as the towns and cities of Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; two each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services for residential appraisals and third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 14 offices in Virginia, one office in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage, wealth management, title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Toano, Virginia.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

