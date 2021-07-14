Comparing Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 65.60% 11.95% 0.94% Kilroy Realty 70.66% 12.01% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.11 -$129.57 million $0.65 9.22 Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 9.15 $187.10 million $3.71 19.03

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstead Mortgage and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $70.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Capstead Mortgage on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

