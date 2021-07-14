Comparing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 1,087.61 $69.78 million ($0.63) -19.47 Nikola $90,000.00 62,849.36 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -12.03

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 59.67%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.61%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Nikola.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

