Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Cryo-Cell International (NYSE:CCEL)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Cryo-Cell International (NYSE:CCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sotera Health alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sotera Health and Cryo-Cell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International 11.89% -107.81% 5.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and Cryo-Cell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.11 -$38.62 million $0.38 61.76 Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 2.32 $3.63 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Cryo-Cell International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.