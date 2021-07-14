Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $60.46

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.46, but opened at $71.57. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 15,758 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

