CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €66.75 ($78.53) and last traded at €66.65 ($78.41). Approximately 32,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.40 ($78.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 50.23.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

