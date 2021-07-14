Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.95. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 6,318 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a market cap of C$392.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

