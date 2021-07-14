Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. F&V Capital Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
