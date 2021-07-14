Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. F&V Capital Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.