Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.65

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 310704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.

Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,754 shares of company stock worth $56,347,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $8,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

