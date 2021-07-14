CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 4.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 4,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

