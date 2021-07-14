Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ED opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

