Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 421.9% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 421.9% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

