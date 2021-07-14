CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $135,757.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $135,757.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00288672 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,437,738 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

