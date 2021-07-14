Contrasting CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNFinance and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71

Upstart has a consensus target price of $122.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.68 $16.64 million $0.24 12.83 Upstart $233.42 million 37.27 $5.98 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

