Contrasting Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 7.73% 5.60% 0.33% Allegiance Bancshares 23.60% 7.98% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.45 $5.05 million $0.13 28.77 Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 2.95 $45.53 million $2.22 16.46

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.86%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of June 23, 2021, it operated 32 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 28 offices, including 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.