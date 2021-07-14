Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $11,156,800.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Copart stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 644,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

