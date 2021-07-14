CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 7151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
