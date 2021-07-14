CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.