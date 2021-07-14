CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.