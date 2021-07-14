CorionX Hits One Day Volume of $570,508.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $218,310.58 and $570,508.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005339 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,079,370 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

