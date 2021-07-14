Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Trading Down 0.8%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 3,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21.

About Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

