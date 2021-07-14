Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.52. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

