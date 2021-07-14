Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of KOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,538. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.