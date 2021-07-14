Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of KOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,538. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

