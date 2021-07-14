Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of KOR stock remained flat at $C$3.98 during trading on Wednesday. 333,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,529. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.71 million and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$4.26.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

