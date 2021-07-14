Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $285.44 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $11.90 or 0.00036134 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $285.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.63 or 0.99924287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007020 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,901,662 coins and its circulating supply is 218,117,059 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

