CoTrader Hits One Day Volume of $3,181.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $3,181.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

