Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.04

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

