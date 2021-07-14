Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

CPNG opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

