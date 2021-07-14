Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $1.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00114560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00151236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.87 or 0.99865248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00951440 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.