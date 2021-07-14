CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CYN traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 99,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of £98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.20. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

