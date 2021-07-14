CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CYN traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 99,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of £98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.20. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36).
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
