Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $75,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.