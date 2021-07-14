Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 1,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Crawford United alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.