Cream Finance Price Hits $159.45 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $98.28 million and $4.60 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $159.45 or 0.00485899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

