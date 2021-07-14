Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $9,790,848.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

CACC stock traded down $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.54. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

