Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93.

